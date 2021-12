Following the events of this past episode of New Amsterdam season 4 episode, is it fair to say that Leyla and Bloom are done for good?. We absolutely can understand why it would appear to be that way. Leyla’s reaction on the fall finale was predictable and in some ways inevitable. Even if she wanted the best for Leyla, she went behind her back to do it. She made her think that everything in her life was of her own accord when, in reality, it was a construct. She had presented her with an illusion to further her own story. Even though there is a lot of love between the two, the false pretenses of Leyla’s hire are going to be hard for the two of them to get past.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO