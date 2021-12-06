ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Homewrecking Co-Worker

beloitcall.com
 4 days ago

Dear Annie: My husband of 19 years had an office gathering...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Woman being pressured to share unused vacation days with co-worker

Would you share your vacation days with a coworker just so they could take a trip? This is the situation one woman who has no kids and lots of accumulated vacation time found herself in. The 25-year-old explains that she’s been saving up her vacay days so she can take a long vacation and she has 44 days waiting for her. Employees at her company are allowed to donate their days to someone else and a coworker of hers is pushing her to do just that. The woman’s colleague is 41 and has three kids and when one of them was sick, she had to use four days to stay home with the child. The coworker’s brother also died and she took time off then, which ate into her vacation time as well. But she also tends to take a day or two every month or so, which has left her without many vacation days left. But now her kids want to take her on a trip, so she’s asking her childless coworker for some of hers. “She wants me to give her six of my days,” the woman explains, adding that the colleague says she “needs the break more” than her. The younger woman felt pressured by the mom to give her vacation days up, even though she didn’t want to, especially after the mom told her it was her fault her “kids’ dreams are being crushed.” Luckily, she found a solution that made everyone happy when a group of coworkers each donated a day to her so she could get a full two weeks off for the getaway with her children.
SOCIETY
Independent Record

Unvaccinated co-workers will be reported

I recently was reading the article about the government using employers to cover for the personpower OSHA lacks in order to turn in the non-compliant people who care nothing for their fellow citizen and won't get the proven vaccine. I know I will be doing my part to help turn...
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Davenport Journal

Bartender stabbed his co-worker to death because she refused to start a relationship with him, then stabbed himself

According to the police officials, the suspect stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker to death outside her home because she refused to date him. Prosecutors said the victim refused to date her 20-year-old co-worker after the bartender continued to pursue the woman at the restaurant where they both worked. He was so aggrieved by her continued rejection that he waited her with a chef’s knife and stabbed her to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

Nurse at Acadia Parish guest home says she’s been fired after raising alarm about co-worker she accused of forging signature for narcotics

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Chesley Citizen says she’s been fired from her job at the Acadia St. Landry Guest Home due to HIPAA violations. “I have been a nurse since 2014. Two jobs between this one and another one, and I never been fired from either and especially for a HIPAA violation with that accusation […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KTRE

Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Family and friends who knew Jill Roberson best shared their memories of her in the wake of Roberson’s untimely death. Roberson, 53, of Lufkin, died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash. KTRE spoke with Roberson’s daughter and a coworker who said Roberson’s role at the chamber showed her commitment and dedication to the Lufkin community.
LUFKIN, TX
WUSA9

Ordering dessert helped Montgomery Co. assistant police chief save restaurant worker

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief had to act quickly to help a woman who was having a seizure at a restaurant last week. It happened last Thursday around 8:30 p.m. at a restaurant called Bushel and a Peck in Clarksville, Md. Assistant Chief of Police for Montgomery County, Marc Yamada, explained he was having a late dinner with his wife and daughter when a restaurant worker who was cleaning a nearby table suddenly collapsed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
beloitcall.com

Should I evict my son?

Dear Annie: I have a 47-year-old son who lives with me. He pays no rent, and he does not help with the bills. He does help with some of the yard work and housecleaning, but he ignores it if I ask him to help with something that I would like.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

'Boss worked my cancer-stricken colleague to death with 13-hr shifts during chemo,' says co-worker

At a time when workers are quitting in large numbers across industries in the United States, there's a renewed spotlight on issues such as better wages, a healthy work environment and benefits. One particular incident shared on Reddit highlighted yet again why many industries and businesses might want to introspect on the treatment meted out to employees. The post accused the company of working one of their employees to death. The post has since been taken down but it sparked a conversation on horrendous employers and the comments on the thread revealed that it wasn't a one-off case but rather a systemic problem.
ADVOCACY
Antelope Valley Press

Homewrecking co-worker gets husband’s attention

Dear Annie: My husband of 19 years had an office gathering at our home in mid-August. He has been at his job for 18 years and switched departments four years ago. I had never met any of the current team members due to my work schedule. One of his teammates,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy