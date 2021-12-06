ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 NY Jets players that must step up following the Corey Davis injury

By Justin Fried
 1 day ago

The NY Jets were dealt a major blow on Monday when it was revealed that wide receiver Corey Davis would be forced to undergo core muscle surgery thus sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Though Davis has had his struggles this season, there's...

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets injury report: WR Corey Davis looking good for Week 12

Corey Davis will be limited in practice on Friday, but Robert Saleh believes the wide receiver will be “ready to roll” when the Jets visit the Texans in Week 12. Davis hurt his hamstring in practice earlier this week, but he should be available when Zach Wilson makes his return from a PCL sprain this Sunday. The same goes for DL John Franklin-Myers (hip). He is also limited on Friday.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Receive Good News About WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis‘ status for Week 12 has been up in the air the past few days because of a groin injury. On Friday, the New York Jets had an encouraging update on the veteran wide receiver. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis will be a limited participant...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jets' Corey Davis (groin) limited on Wednesday

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Davis reportedly suffered a groin injury during Wednesday's practice and was only able to get in a limited session. His participation on Thursday and Friday will be important to his chances of playing on Sunday. If he is active, our models expect him to see 6.3 targets against Houston.
NFL
jetnation.com

Carter Out; Corey Davis Missed Practice Thursday

As the Jets prepare to take on the Houston Texans this Sunday, they know they will be without starting running back Michael Carter. He has rushed for 430 yards on 111 carries (3.9 yard average) with 4 TDs. Even more impressive is Carter’s role in the passing game, with 32 receptions for 308 yards (9.6 yard average).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football
NBC Sports

Jets downgrade Corey Davis to doubtful for Sunday

The Jets are getting quarterback Zach Wilson back for Sunday’s game against the Texans, but it looks like he won’t have wide receiver Corey Davis to catch his passes. Head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism about Davis’ chances of playing through a groin injury on Friday and he was listed as questionable, but the team downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday. Davis is the team’s leading receiver, so his absence would be a negative for the rookie quarterback in his return to action.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis Will Be 'Ready to Roll' vs. Texans Despite Tweaking Groin

Jets WR Corey Davis (groin) and DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) did not practice on Thursday and head coach Robert Saleh said that John Franklin-Myers (hip) would be limited in Friday's practice. Saleh, wearing a Rye (NY) Garnet Football t-shirt while speaking to reporters Friday, said that all three should be ready to play on Sunday against the Texans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Texans inactives: Corey Davis out with groin injury, John Franklin-Myers active

Zach Wilson will be without his favorite target in his return to the field, as Corey Davis is out with a groin injury against the Texans. Robert Saleh was originally optimistic about Davis’ chances of suiting up in Week 12. However, the 26-year-old was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his third game of the season. Davis’ absence leaves the Jets with just five healthy wide receivers with Denzel Mims still on the COVID-19 list and without their leading receiver and rusher after Michael Carter landed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.
NFL
New York Post

Corey Davis out for season as another high-priced Jets signing goes down

Another one of the Jets’ high-priced offseason signings is done for the year. Wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo season-ending, core-muscle surgery Tuesday. Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets in March. He has battled hip and groin injuries this season. He returned to the lineup for Sunday’s loss to the Eagles after missing last week’s game against the Texans due to the groin injury. Davis had two catches for 15 yards against the Eagles, but looked like the groin was bothering him.
NFL
SportsGrid

Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles

After missing Week 12 with a groin injury, Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles. Davis was limited in practice on Friday but is good to go for Sunday. Davis leads the Jets in receiving yards with 477, adding four touchdowns in the process. His return will cut into the targets of Elijah Moore, who is second on the team with 461 receiving yards and four touchdowns of his own. Although Moore only trails Davis by 16 yards, Davis has played two fewer games. FanDuel Sportsbook has Moore as a -110 to go over/under 49.5 receiving yards. Jamison Crowder will also be in the mix for New York, he’s picked up 310 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. The Jets rank eleventh in passing yards per game with 245.2 but are in last place in the AFC East with a 3-8 record.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Corey Davis Sports Hernia Surgery | Is he Done For The Year?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the sports hernia injury for Corey Davis. How serious is the injury? Could he miss time?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets sign Austin Walter to active roster, put Corey Davis on IR

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the rest of the season after having core muscle surgery and the team moved him off the active roster on Tuesday. Davis was placed on injured reserve as part of a series of moves announced...
NFL
Boston Globe

Jets lose top wide receiver Corey Davis for remainder of 2021 season

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will have core muscle surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season. Davis left the Jets' 33-18 loss to Philadelphia early in the fourth quarter Sunday with what the team announced was a groin injury. Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Davis will...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 14: Elijah Mitchell, Corey Davis injuries put JaMycal Hasty, Jamison Crowder among top free agent pickups

The lack of obvious impact players in our top Week 14 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds is disappointing for this time of year, but that doesn't mean there aren't guys who can make impacts. As more injuries (Elijah Mitchell, Corey Davis, etc.) and COVID designations (Keenan Allen) are announced throughout the week, complementary players like JaMycal Hasty, Jamison Crowder, and Jalen Guyton will suddenly take on added value. These aren't necessarily players who need to be claimed on waivers; rather, they're potential free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues, too.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Announce WR Corey Davis’ Status For Sunday’s Game

The New York Jets were able to notch a rare win this past Sunday without the services of star wide receiver Corey Davis. But will they need to go play without him again this weekend?. On Friday, the Jets updated Davis’ status heading into Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles....
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Why Corey Davis will have a bounce-back season for the Jets in 2022

Corey Davis’ 2021 disappointment should not last. The first season of Corey Davis‘ three-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York Jets was an underwhelming one. In nine games prior to season-ending core muscle surgery, Davis averaged 3.8 receptions for 54.7 yards, a sizable drop from his 4.6 receptions for 70.3 yards in a breakout 2020 season for the Titans.
NFL
