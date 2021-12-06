ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Lee Roth extends career-ending Vegas residency

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth has announced additional shows to his sold out House of Blues Las Vegas residency at Mandalay Bay. Four new dates have been added for January 14, 15, 21 and 22, despite the singer saying he was retiring after the initial run of shows. “I had no...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Adele announces Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adele announced on her website she is doing a residency in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It is called Weekends with Adele and will run from Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 to April 16, 2022. According to the website, presale tickets will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
myq105.com

Dave Grohl Channels David Lee Roth in Latest ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Cover

Dave Grohl and producer/frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin have released their fourth cover as part of the 2021 installment of “The Hanukkah Sessions.”. In honor of night four of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin released a cover of Van Halen’s “Jump.” The cover comes complete with a video that clearly takes some inspiration from the classic video for the number one hit.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Wolf Van Halen Explains His Relationship With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen has virtually no personal relationship with David Lee Roth, but the Van Halen bassist has nothing but appreciation for the man he called "one of the best" frontmen in rock history. Roth announced earlier this fall that he plans to retire from live performing on January 8,...
CELEBRITIES
FMX 94.5

Wolfgang Van Halen – David Lee Roth Will ‘Always Be One of the Best’

Wolfgang Van Halen had kind words for David Lee Roth this week when addressing the 67-year-old rock singer and fellow Van Halen alum's upcoming retirement. The subject was one of many floated on Wednesday (Dec. 1) in a joint interview with Wolf — the Mammoth WVH bandleader and the son of late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen — and Dirty Honey vocalist Marc LaBelle that was arranged by the website Consequence. In October, Roth said he would retire from performing after his Las Vegas residency in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
101.9 The Rock

Ted Nugent: David Lee Roth Was ‘Out of His Mind’ When We Met

Ted Nugent said he couldn’t have a meaningful conversation with David Lee Roth because the Van Halen frontman was “out of his mind” on drugs. The guitarist’s comments came during a recent interview on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz. Asked about Roth, Nugent was initially complimentary. “I admire and praise...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects on David Lee Roth’s Retirement

Musician Wolfgang Van Halen opens up about his admiration for David Lee Roth saying he will “always be one of the best”. Wolfgang recently announced he will be retiring come January. “I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “These are my last five shows.”
CELEBRITIES
94.5 KATS

Steve Vai Says He Became a Better Player Taking on Eddie Van Halen’s Parts for David Lee Roth

Guitar great Steve Vai has played in a variety of projects en route to becoming one of the most respected players in rock and metal, and one of the stops along the way was performing with David Lee Roth in his solo band. During a chat with CMS Music (seen below), Vai spoke with reverence about Roth's onetime bandmate Eddie Van Halen and knowing that he was coming into a group where he'd be asked to play some of Eddie's guitar parts.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Movies#House Of Blues Las Vegas#The House Of Blues#Casino
wirx.com

David Lee Roth adds four shows to Las Vegas residency he announced would be his final concerts

David Lee Roth apparently won’t be jumping into retirement quite as early as he initially planned. Back in October, the 67-year-old founding Van Halen frontman shocked fans when he announced that he’d retire after the five-show Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues that he’d recently scheduled for New Year’s Eve and early January 2022, but he’s now extended the engagement for four more performances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vhnd.com

Debunking David Lee Roth’s Frankenstein Stripes Origin Story

Chris Gill, author of Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen and EVH guitar expert, says: “C’mon Dave….gimme a break!”. This past weekend David Lee Roth released a video in which he told the story of how Eddie’s iconic red, black and white Frankenstein guitar design began. Roth claimed that sometime in the mid-70s he told Eddie to pinstripe his white guitar since it looked “eerily reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix”. He went on to explain that he “walked in with three rolls of tape: one roll of grey duct tape, one roll of black electrician’s tape, and one roll of blue tape that we used for pinstriping”. Later in the video, Roth said that the stripes were created by spraying red and black paint onto the white body.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Guitar Player

David Lee Roth Says that Frankenstein's Stripes Were "My Work," Experts Disagree

Always one of rock's most quotable frontmen, David Lee Roth has raised some eyebrows with a story he told in a recently released video on his YouTube channel. Roth made the video in response to fans who felt that the stripes in one of his newly-premiered paintings, "Big Wave," bore a striking resemblance to those found on the legendary "Frankenstein" guitar wielded by his one-time bandmate, electric guitar hero Eddie Van Halen.
MUSIC
iheart.com

David Lee Roth Adds More Dates To His Farewell Tour

Former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth is adding dates to his farewell tour. Roth announced his retirement in October with a five-show residency in Las Vegas. He added four more dates to that residency today saying, “David Lee here. I had no idea how many people wanted to see me go. Okay, that sounded wrong. David Lee here, for the second time. I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go. So I’m putting more tickets on sale. And I’m gonna extend my world goodbye tour of Las Vegas at the House Of Blues for two more weekends, like any good f*c*ing barbecue. Just like you would, if you could.”
MUSIC
vhnd.com

Watch Sneak Peek Of REELZ Documentary On David Lee Roth

The REELZ network has released a sneak peek of this weekend’s documentary on David Lee Roth!. The episode titled David Lee Roth Van Halen Frontman premieres on Sunday (December 12th) at 8 pm (ET)/5 pm (PT). It’s part of a four-episode series titled “Frontmen”. The clip...
TV & VIDEOS
openculture.com

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen’s “Jump,” Celebrating David Lee Roth, One of the Hardest Rocking Jews, on the Fourth Night of Hannukah

For the second year in a row, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have launched The Hanukkah Sessions, a festive music series where they cover a song–one for each night of Hanukkah–originally created by a Jewish musician. For the fourth night of Hanukkah this year, they celebrate “quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth” with a rollicking version of Van Halen’s “Jump.” To watch their other celebratory tracks, click here.
MUSIC
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: Country music star David Lee Murphy performs at Money, Baby! in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Money, Baby inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday evening. That’s where country music star David Lee Murphy performed during 2021 Wrangler NFR week in Las Vegas. David Lee Murphy is an American country music singer and songwriter. He is best known for his #1 country hits “Dust on the Bottle” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”, as well as the hit songs “Party Crowd”, “Out with a Bang”, “Every Time I Get Around You”, “The Road You Leave Behind”, and “Loco”.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy