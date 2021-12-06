David Lee Roth extends career-ending Vegas residency

Former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth is adding dates to his farewell tour. Roth announced his retirement in October with a five-show residency in Las Vegas. He added four more dates to that residency today saying, “David Lee here. I had no idea how many people wanted to see me go. Okay, that sounded wrong. David Lee here, for the second time. I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go. So I’m putting more tickets on sale. And I’m gonna extend my world goodbye tour of Las Vegas at the House Of Blues for two more weekends, like any good f*c*ing barbecue. Just like you would, if you could.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO