Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-4; Central Michigan 7-4 The Eastern Michigan Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. EMU and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET Friday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO