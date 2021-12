As we are a little past the quarter mark of the season, I thought it would be a good time to look back and assess what we have seen from the team at this point. As I write this, the Celtics are a solid 13-11 and capable of moving up in the East. The defense is a top 10 unit and the offense has been up and down. Overall, I would say the season has been a mixed bag. Jaylen Brown has missed most of the season, and when he has played, the rest of the team hasn't been healthy. So we don't really know what this team looks like at full strength. But I'm largely optimistic about their chances of making noise in the playoffs, even if this season still seems like a rebuild season.

