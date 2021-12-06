ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Emmanuel Macron As A Child Dancing With His Now-Wife?

Cover picture for the articleA video shared on Twitter purportedly shows Brigitte Macron dancing with French President Emmanuel Macron when he was a child. The video actually shows performers on “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation” in 2016. Fact Check:. Emmanuel Macron has known his now-wife, Brigitte, since 1993, when...

BBC

Channel migrants: Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson clash over crisis

Emmanuel Macron has reacted angrily to Boris Johnson's public call for France to take back migrants who reach the UK. The French president accused the UK prime minister of not being "serious" by making the call on Twitter, after the deaths of 27 people on Wednesday. The diplomatic row erupted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrant tragedy: Read Boris Johnson’s letter to Emmanuel Macron in full

France has cancelled talks with home secretary Priti Patel in protest at a letter sent to President Macron by Boris Johnson. The letter, sent by Boris Johnson to the French President on Thursday, called on France to agree to “take back” people who cross the Channel to the UK. Boris Johnson set out five steps to “move further and faster” to stop people taking the dangerous trip. France reacted to the letter by withdrawing an invitation to the home secretary to hold talks with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin in Calais on Sunday. In a statement the French interior ministry...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Letters: Emmanuel Macron plays political games as the migrant crisis deepens

SIR – There was no justification for Emmanuel Macron’s reaction to Boris Johnson’s publication of his letter about the migrant crisis. The British public need to know what Mr Johnson is saying on our behalf, and Mr Macron has hardly used diplomatic channels to publicise things that have upset him in the recent past. (One could mention his early and unfounded attacks on the AstraZeneca vaccine.)
POLITICS
Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron only has eyes for men in top jobs, claim critics

Emmanuel Macron faced accusations of overlooking women for top jobs after it emerged that the leaders of a campaign group supporting his re-election were almost all male. The complaints follow separate gripes that the vast majority of his aides at the Elysée palace are men, despite public pledges to increase female representation in politics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Woman shares ‘exact moment’ she knew she and husband could save their marriage

A woman has shared an emotional video of the “exact moment” that she knew she and her husband could save their marriage from ending.Caitlin Fladager, an influencer from Vancouver, who goes by the username @caitlinfladager on Instagram and TikTok, frequently shares insights into her life as a mother and wife on social media.In one video posted to TikTok in August, Fladager revealed that, at one point, she and her husband, who were high school sweethearts, were “so close to a divorce” and that she thought there was no hope they would save their relationship.However, the mother-of-two realised that the pair,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 6-Month-Old Daughter Lili Is 'Sweet-Natured'

Happy-go-lucky! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old daughter, Lili, already has an adorable personality. “She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones. It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing.”. The insider...
WORLD
thesource.com

Beyoncé Stuns for the Gram Wearing A Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, in a Rare Intimate Moment With Husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé took to the gram last night and blessed us with pics of her and her husband Jay-Z on what appears to be a date night. The billionaire couple has managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding their private lives which includes social media, so when they do share visuals, the fans lose their minds, the shots are shared around the world and every frame is dissected. And after taking one look at Bey’s outfit that is exactly what we did. Besides the love for her husband that she clearing showed in the shots which included a boomerang of them intimately hugging, kissing, and laughing, Beyonce clearing was feeling her outfit as she gave us a glimpse of every detail of her look. The singer, entertainer, mom, and wife, posed in the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket which is currently out of stock on Gucci’s website but is listed at $13K. Including the $11,800 bag in a shape of a heart from the Gucci Aria Collectin by Alessandro Michele. Dissected. The Hacker Project is available to shop online at Balenciaga.com and Gucci.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Protected Harry From Princess Diana? Duke Continues Doing Royal Duties While His Brother Is Being Criticized

Prince William shared how he protected Prince Harry from the anxieties of the late Princess Diana. Prince William and Prince Harry have been distant from each other not just physically but also emotionally. It was claimed that the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana are currently not on good terms since Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘Absolute disgust’: readers react to footage of No 10 aides laughing about lockdown rules

The government is facing a furious backlash after a video emerged showing senior No 10 aides joking about lockdown rules and a Christmas party held at Downing Street. After Boris Johnson and various aides repeatedly denied that a party took place at all and that Covid rules were broken, Johnson said on Wednesday that he “apologises unreservedly for the offence that [the video] has caused” as well as “for the impression that it gives”, while still insisting that, as far as he was aware, no party took place. He said there would be investigation into the matter by the cabinet secretary.
U.K.
TVShowsAce

Nikkole Paulun Begs Fans For Money Then Goes On Vacation

Teen Mom fans slammed Nikkole Paulun for going on a family vacation. This comes after the reality star begged her fans and followers for money, so she could keep her lawyer. The 16 and Pregnant alum took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of photos and clips of her “family getaway” to Kalahari Resorts.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION

