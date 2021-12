Apex Legends players have found a bug that allows Wraith to get significant mileage out of Ash’s portal. Reddit user mediocre_m8 discovered the bug, which allows Wraith players to reset her Into the Void (tactical) cooldown. If Ash places a portal and Wraith enters it while still under the effects of her tactical, Into the Void’s cooldown is instantly available to use again after exiting the portal. Other commenters claim this happens while entering any portal while using Into the Void, including Wraith’s own portal. The bug gives Wraith players increased invulnerability as they move throughout Apex’s maps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO