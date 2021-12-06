Greeley Panther Bowling team strikes gold in the Special Olympics State Fall Classic
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Greeley Panther Bowling Team won big in the Special Olympics Colorado State Bowling Competition, taking home two first-place gold medals, six second-place medals and two third-place medals.
The competition was held in Englewood on Nov. 20. The Greeley Panther Bowling Team sent 10 athletes who competed in singles and assisted ramp bowling.
The team meets at the Highland Park Lanes on Thursdays to bowl, develop skills and have some fun.
Greeley Panther Bowling Team results:
1st place
- Shannon Cameron 231
- Dillon Hergenreder 180
2nd place
- John Neal 227
- Donna Bruckner 217
- AJ Schmidt 211
- John Locke 185
- Jeff Davis 149
- Jacob Horner 133
3rd place
- Megan McDonald 129
- Lincoln King 112
