Greeley Panther Bowling team strikes gold in the Special Olympics State Fall Classic

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Greeley Panther Bowling Team won big in the Special Olympics Colorado State Bowling Competition, taking home two first-place gold medals, six second-place medals and two third-place medals.

The competition was held in Englewood on Nov. 20. The Greeley Panther Bowling Team sent 10 athletes who competed in singles and assisted ramp bowling.



Special Olympics bowling competition (Credit: City of Greeley)

The team meets at the Highland Park Lanes on Thursdays to bowl, develop skills and have some fun.

Greeley Panther Bowling Team results:

1st place

Shannon Cameron 231

Dillon Hergenreder 180

2nd place

John Neal 227

Donna Bruckner 217

AJ Schmidt 211

John Locke 185

Jeff Davis 149

Jacob Horner 133

3rd place

Megan McDonald 129

Lincoln King 112

