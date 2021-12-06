ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Cox Will Continue To Play Daredevil In Marvel Cinematic Universe

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Charlie Cox during his Broadway Debut Photo Shoot at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on November 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter...

geekositymag.com

How Hawkeye Will Bring Back Charlie Cox’ Daredevil Explained

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Hawkeye is the first step in rebooting Charlie Cox‘ Daredevil. Marvel Studios drops the puzzle pieces. Thus, one by one they form the Big Picture. On September 15, 2019, I scooped that Marvel Studios had no plans to recast Netflix’ Defenders. Well,...
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Demanding Return Of Other Netflix Heroes After Charlie Cox Daredevil News

Fans are demanding other Marvel Netflix heroes return after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox will portray Daredevil whenever the character makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The bombshell news came while Feige was out promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will reintroduce many of the former villains from Sony Pictures' previous Spidey franchises. Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones were the actors to join Cox on Netflix, starring in shows for The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, respectively. The heroes have a loyal following, and many took to social media to voice their hopes of seeing them once again in the MCU.
Mega 99.3

Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Is the MCU’s Daredevil

One of the top 60 most persistent rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Charlie Cox will appear somewhere in the movie as Daredevil. Cox, of course, starred as Marvel’s Man Without Fear for three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil series, plus one season of The Defenders. When these Netflix...
heroichollywood.com

Marvel’s Kevin Feige On Other Netflix Stars Potentially Joining Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In The MCU

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed whether or not other Netflix stars could potentially join Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the MCU. Kevin Feige dropped a major bombshell when he revealed that should the Marvel Cinematic Universe utilize Daredevil, the Man With No Fear will be played by none other than Charlie Cox. The Netflix series originally starred Cox in the lead role and ran for three seasons before being shelved by Disney.
geekositymag.com

Charlie Cox’ Daredevil Could Debut In Disney Plus’ Hawkeye

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Charlie Cox‘ Daredevil could debut in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil. On September 15, 2019, I leaked that Feige wouldn’t recast Daredevil. That scoop is now official. In that same report, I said...
fangirlish.com

Charlie Cox Will Reprise Role as Daredevil in Future MCU Projects

Kevin Feige finally put the rumor mills to rest by confirming our greatest wish — Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in future MCU projects. We know; it seems too good to be true!. We don’t have to speculate about forearms in conference rooms or...
Charlie Cox
Kevin Feige
411mania.com

Kevin Feige Says Charlie Cox Will Play Daredevil When The Character Returns

Marvel is sticking with Charlie Cox as their Daredevil in the MCU when that character eventually makes his return, per Kevin Feige. The Marvel chief recently sat down with CinemaBlend and, when asked about the character potentially showing up in the MCU, confirmed that the actor who played him in the Netflix series would reprise his role if and when he pops up.
GeekTyrant

Marvel Is Developing a SHANG-CHI Sequel with Director Destin Daniel Cretton

As expected, Marvel Studios is developing a sequel to its hit martial arts fantasy film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! I think we all knew the film would get a sequel, and the director of the first movie, Destin Daniel Cretton, it returning to write and helm the sequel. The filmmaker is also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus, there’s no word on what that series is, other than it will be a comedy.
Collider

Kevin Feige on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and Bringing Venom and the Multiverse to the MCU

With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with Kevin Feige about the upcoming Sony/Marvel sequel. During the brief but informative interview, he talked about how why the multiverse has to be used carefully, if Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will dramatically reshape the MCU, why making any movie is a challenge, how making Captain America: Civil War reshaped their ambition for future movies, when they decided to bring Venom into the MCU, and more. In addition, I tried to get an update on a Secret Wars movie without success.
epicstream.com

Fans Rejoice Over Charlie Cox's Return As Daredevil in the MCU

It is confirmed! Charlie Cox will really be donning the Daredevil suit once more and Kevin Feige finally said the magic word. The MCU will be having Hell’s Kitchen in its future and fans rejoice with the news of his comeback. Kevin Feige officially confirmed the fact that Charlie Cox...
ComicBook

Daredevil Director Admits Confusion Over Whether Netflix Series Is MCU Canon

Even with a Spider-Man movie just days away from release, Charlie Cox is still probably the most popular man in superhero cinema. After appearing in three seasons of a Daredevil series on Netflix, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed it would be Cox playing the character in the franchise whenever the character should pop up next. That said, Feige has yet to confirm whether the Netflix shows are actually in the same continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, even those involved with the series don't know where they reside in the canon.
kiss951.com

Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios Working Together Despite Lawsuit

Now that Marvel Studios has settled their Black Widow lawsuit with Scarlett Johansson, Disney has reportedly already been in talks with the actress for additional projects. In last week’s American Cinematheque Award celebrations where Johansson was the recipient, the actress was surrounded by her Avengers peers, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson, attending the event in her honor. Marvel’s head honcho Kevin Feige revealed in a brief interview that the studio is looking forward to continuing their relationship with Johansson, despite the high-profile lawsuit.
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
GamesRadar+

Shang-Chi 2 confirmed along with new shows from director Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi 2 is official, and it's coming from the same writer and director behind the first film. A new report from Deadline reveals that Disney has entered into a new multi-year deal with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer and director Daniel Cretton, with several projects now in the works. Chief among them will be the followup to Shang-Chi which, while seeming all but inevitable given the film's success and Marvel Studios' commitment to its franchises, has now been outright confirmed as on the way.
mxdwn.com

Tom Holland Reacts to MCU’s Announcement for ‘Spider-Man 4,5, and 6’

Tom Holland responded to Amy Pascal’s statement about plans for developing future Spider-Man films with his Peter Parker. Holland shared his first reaction to the news that he will star in a new Spider-Man trilogy. He debuted his first MCU role as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and later went on to play the same role four more times.
