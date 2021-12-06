ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The cheapest counties in the US

By Porch, LatticePublishing.com
Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe booming real estate market has been one of the...

richmond.com

Reuters

U.S. office occupancy in big cities tops 40% - Kastle Systems

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Office occupancy in major U.S. urban areas topped 40% after Thanksgiving, a post-pandemic high, according to building security provider Kastle Systems. The company reported this week that its back-to-work barometer based on keycard, fob, and building access data shows a 10-city average occupancy in buildings...
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
WTAJ

Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it […]
Richmond.com

507 Mistletoe St, Petersburg, VA 23803

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** This charming 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Cars with the cheapest company car tax bills

Here's our list of the best cars with which to lower your tax bill. The UK might be one of the world’s oldest company car markets, but drivers have perhaps never had it better. Aiming to phase out sales of combustion engine cars and vans by 2035, the government has heavily incentivised the alternatives with a set of ultra-low tax bands introduced last year.
earth.com

Electricity may be the cheapest energy source by 2050

A new study published in the journal Nature Energy has found that electricity could become the cheapest energy source by 2050, fundamentally changing the current shares in energy consumption from climate-damaging fossil fuels to renewable electric sources. Today, 80 percent of energy demands for industry, heating buildings, and mobility are...
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
Richmond.com

4317 Grubby Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23894

Welcome to this exceptional, 3 bed and 2 bath ranch-style home. Do not delay in seeing this property sitting on 20 acres that includes a barn and large pond, it’s perfect for a farming and agricultural lifestyle. The above ground pool makes an awesome space for outdoor gatherings and quality family time. This home offers a bright and spacious kitchen that includes hardwood floors, modern cabinets for plenty of storage space, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The cozy family room has a wood burning fireplace, perfect for keeping warm during those cold, winter months.
