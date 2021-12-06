The cheapest counties in the US

Welcome to this exceptional, 3 bed and 2 bath ranch-style home. Do not delay in seeing this property sitting on 20 acres that includes a barn and large pond, it’s perfect for a farming and agricultural lifestyle. The above ground pool makes an awesome space for outdoor gatherings and quality family time. This home offers a bright and spacious kitchen that includes hardwood floors, modern cabinets for plenty of storage space, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The cozy family room has a wood burning fireplace, perfect for keeping warm during those cold, winter months.
