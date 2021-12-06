ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

By AAMER MADHANI and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpTAE_0dFfl5hp00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our full support,” but added “we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

“U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can’t do that,” Psaki told reporters during Monday’s briefing.

“We have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights. And we feel strongly in our position and we will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond,” Psaki added.

The announcement came as Biden prepares to host a White House Summit for Democracy, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society experts from more than 100 countries that is set to take place Thursday and Friday. The administration has said Biden intends to use the meeting “to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.”

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, D-N.J., called such a diplomatic boycott “a necessary step to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to human rights in the face of the Chinese government’s unconscionable abuses.”

He called on “other allies and partners that share our values to join with the United States in this diplomatic boycott.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, however, said the diplomatic boycott amounted to a “half measure.” American officials, including Biden, have criticized Beijing for human rights abuses against Uyghurs in northwest Xinjiang province, suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong, military aggression against the self-ruled island of Taiwan and more. President Donald Trump’s administration in its final days declared the abuses in northwest China “genocide.”

“The United States should fully boycott the Genocide Games in Beijing,” Cotton said. “American businesses should not financially support the Chinese Communist Party and we must not expose Team USA to the dangers of a repugnant authoritarian regime that disappears its own athletes.”

Cotton appeared to be referring to former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai, who dropped from sight after publicly accusing a former top Communist Party official of sexual assault. Concerns over her safety prompted the Women’s Tennis Association to suspend events in China and provided added fuel to opponents of China’s hosting of the games.

Psaki would not comment whether Biden weighed pulling athletes from the games — many of whom have been training for years for the moment to compete on the global stage. In 1980, in the midst of the Cold War, Jimmy Carter kept U.S. athletes home from the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

“I don’t think that we felt it was the right step to penalize athletes who have been training and preparing for this moment, and we felt that we could send a clear message by not sending an official U.S. delegation,” Psaki said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Zhao said such a move would be an “outright political provocation,” but gave no details on how China might retaliate.

Human rights advocates and lawmakers in the U.S. who support a boycott say it is a necessary step. They cite China’s poor record on human rights as justification, saying China is using the games to whitewash its ill treatment of civil rights activists, political dissidents and ethnic minorities.

“Without being invited, American politicians keep hyping the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is purely wishful thinking and grandstanding,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. “If the U.S. side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures.”

The International Olympic Committee in a statement called the decision to keep dignitaries away from the game a “political decision for each government” that it “fully respects.”

“At the same time, this announcement also makes it clear that the Olympic Games and the participation of the athletes are beyond politics and we welcome this,” the IOC statement said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had been advocating for a diplomatic boycott for months, applauded Biden for taking the step. Still, she said the IOC “allowing a country notorious for its appalling human rights record to host the Olympics makes a mockery of the Olympic Charter, which states that the Games should seek to foster ‘respect for universal and fundamental ethical principles.’”

The dispatching of high-level delegations to each Olympics has long been a tradition among the U.S. and other leading nations. Then-President George W. Bush attended the opening of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Summer Games. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.

The diplomatic boycott comes as the U.S. attempts to stabilize turbulent relations with Beijing, even as it maintains a tough approach toward trade and conflicts over China’s actions on Taiwan, human rights, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. CNN was first to report that an announcement was expected this week.

Beijing has mounted a stiff response to all U.S. criticisms, denouncing them as interference in its internal affairs and slapping visa bans on American politicians it regards as anti-China.

It wasn’t clear whom the U.S. might have sent to Beijing for the games and Zhao’s comments appeared to indicate that China has not extended any invitations.

Australia, whose ties with China have nosedived over a range of disputes, has also raised the possibility of a diplomatic boycott.

Psaki said Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss a potential diplomatic boycott of the games when they spoke last month. She said Biden’s decision to keep U.S. dignitaries home was conveyed to Beijing by aides before it was formally announced by the White House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Putin: Russia will submit security proposals to US in a week

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow will submit its proposals for a security dialogue with the U.S. a week after his call with U.S. President Joe Biden amid Western concerns about a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border. The Russian leader...
POLITICS
CNBC

Biden says U.S. won't send troops unilaterally to defend Ukraine against Russia

President Joe Biden said that his administration was not considering sending U.S. troops to Ukraine amid an alarming Russian military buildup on its shared border. Biden said in lieu of a U.S. troop deployment to Ukraine, his administration would work to reinforce American military presence in NATO countries. Putin stressed...
MILITARY
MSNBC

China tells U.S. to shut up and dribble

Chinese officials are fuming over President Joe Biden's decision this week to stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The United States won’t send any government officials to the February games to protest “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
Deadline

China Says U.S. Will “Pay A Price” For Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics; Australia Joins Protest; NBC Caught In The Middle

UPDATED: One day after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would not send diplomats to the Beijing Olympics in February, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded. “The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts,” Zhao said at a press conference. “Let’s all wait and see.” The U.S. boycott is tied to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against the minority Uyghur population in Xinjiang. “Out of ideological bias and based on lies and rumors, the U.S. is trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intention and further erode its moral authority and...
SPORTS
New York Post

Biden-Putin summit opens with mic problems amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Mr. President, you have to unmute yourself. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday opened a two-hour summit with waves hello — and some Biden virtual-meeting technical difficulties — before discussing concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine. The Biden team closed the meeting’s start to US reporters, but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Zhao Lijian
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) – Face to face for over two hours, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off in a secure video call Tuesday as the U.S. president put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring enormous harm to the Russian economy.With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border, the highly anticipated call between the two leaders came amid growing worries by the U.S. and Western allies about Russia’s threat to its neighbor.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Ap#Chinese#The White House#Republican#American#Uyghurs
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit included political and defense issues, according to India’s external affairs...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

China threatens “firm countermeasures” as White House pledges to boycott Beijing Olympics

Joining a global chorus of calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Biden administration announced on Monday that no US government officials will be attending the global sporting event to be held in China in February, it has been reported.The Biden administration’s pullout is meant to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of US athletes, CNN reported, early on Monday citing multiple White House sources. The move was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki later in the day.“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic...
SPORTS
Reuters

India, Russia strike trade, arms deals during Putin visit

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles. Putin travelled to...
POLITICS
BBC

Putin in India: What Russian president's visit means for world politics

Visits by Russian presidents to India always invoke a sense of nostalgia. The Moscow-Delhi relationship dates back to the Cold War era and it has been strong ever since. This "all-weather" partnership is one of the success stories of global diplomacy, and a high mark for Russian president Vladimir Putin and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to live up to when they meet in Delhi on Monday.
WORLD
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy