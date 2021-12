HOUGHTON, Mich. – Tickets for the Great Lakes Invitational are now available through the University of Michigan ticket office and Michigan State University box office. Michigan Tech will play at Yost Ice Arena against the Wolverines on December 29 at 7 p.m. The Huskies then head over to Munn Ice Arena on December 30 to play the Spartans. A game time at MSU has not yet been set.

7 DAYS AGO