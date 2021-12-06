ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Summer

By Sumner Forbes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNot having the luxury of time for extended exposition in Last Summer, Asha Bynum wisely trusts in the intelligence of the viewing audience. The writer and director allows those watching to fill in the contextual holes regarding the tragic death of a young Black man. His two brothers, Demarcus (Michael Cooper)...

Film Threat

Barnes & Barnes: Pancake Dream

Barnes & Barnes had pretty big hits with the release of their songs Fish Heads and Party In My Pants. Decades later, the cult musicians bring forth the darkly comedic Barnes & Barnes: Pancake Dream. This isn’t some behind-the-scenes feature about the creation of the titular album. No, this is actually 13 music videos tying into Art and Artie’s release.
Film Threat

Him & Her

From director Ice Mrozek, Him & Her is about two young and unnamed twenty-year-olds in 1989. He (Callan McAuliffe) lives in Chicago, while she (Cristina Spruell) lives in Michigan. The odds of them meeting each other are incredibly slim. The movie opens with audio of him and her making a call independently to separate people. He calls the phone company, and she calls a therapist. By pure luck, their phone lines cross, and instead of hanging up, they find themselves enjoying each other’s company. They form a bond based on shared interests and an emotional understanding. The following day they set a time to meet face-to-face. Is the connection still intact?
Film Threat

Portal Runner

Director Cornelia Duryée’s delightful Portal Runner reminds us that a horror–science-fiction-family-Christmas movie can be a fun place to spend the holidays. It’s Christmas Eve, 1999, and teenager Nolan (Sloane Morgan Siegel) steps into our dimension through a portal formed by a mirror. He’s been on the run through parallel universes for a long time, barely escaping the clutches of a monster that’s chasing him.
Film Threat

Bongee Bear And The Kingdom of Rhythm

As an animated movie meant for kids, writer/director Brian Zemrak’s Bongee Bear and the Kingdom of Rhythm is jaunty and innocuous. The titular Kingdom of Rhythm is located in a verdant forest occupied by talking animals and altruistic humans. King Jason (Julian Sands) upholds the peace between the animal and human population. Bringing much joy to the kingdom, the King and Queen announce that they’re going to have a daughter, Princess Katrina (Debi Derryberry). Soon, the royals put Bongee (Rob Paulsen), a young orphaned bear, in charge of protecting Katrina. The two grow close as they begin to grow up.
Person
Michael Cooper
Film Threat

Shadow Bird (Sonsi)

Savita Singh’s Shadow Bird (Sonsi) is the story of a girl and her magical bird. Our tale takes place in a mythical Indian village where it never stops raining. Nudi (Aarohi Radhakrishnan) is a special girl. Every morning just before dawn, the Shadow Bird—known as Sonsi—visits her by her window, bringing her great joy to start her day. What Sonsi leaves, the mysterious Time-Keeper (Jameel Khan) walks through the village ushering in the new day. He is an odd man as he casts no shadow.
Film Threat

The Bezonians

On paper, The Bezonians should not work. To begin with, writer-director Savvas D. Michael’s feature film is yet another British gangster flick, the kind that were all the rage in the wake of Snatch. Family man Plato (Andreas Karras) is the proprietor of The Bezonians, a social club mostly catering to Greeks nestled in northern London.
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To Marc Summers?

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Nickelodeon had children’s programming on lock. From cartoons to live-action series, the network had a little something to offer everyone. On top of the usual offerings, Nickelodeon’s game shows were also very popular among its audience. One of Nickelodeon’s most popular game shows was Double Dare, a competition show that combined trivia with physical challenges and it was incredibly fun to watch. While the game itself was obviously the major draw, the show’s host, Marc Summers, was also a big part of the reason why it was so popular. Marc, who also worked with Nickelodeon on other shows, was known for being charismatic and funny. During the show’s run, he built a strong fan base. However, in the years since the show’s end, many people have lost track of the talented host. Keep reading to find out what Marc Summers has been up to since his days on Double Dare.
Film Threat

A Savage Nature

Economical genre filmmaking is generally a safe bet for independent filmmakers if done right. In A Savage Nature, director Paul Awad comfortably takes refuge in the home invasion subgenre, executing the tense moments we’ve come to expect with aplomb. Along the way, he also subverts expectations with a jarring narrative twist that colors what we’ve seen previously in an entirely new light. Additionally, a welcome surprise is that some performances are noteworthy enough to shine in a genre that isn’t typically a vehicle for such.
Film Threat

Just Girls

I will candidly admit, I am not altogether familiar with Polish cinema. So, imagine my surprise when Just Girls, written and directed by Miguel Guadencio, caught my attention. The aesthetic is similar to French cinema, so I will do my best to consider this film through that context. In a move reminiscent of Chantal Akerman’s hyper-reality, wherein the filmmaker deposits the viewer into the daily life of her characters, this documentary seeks to chronicle the reality of lesbians in or from the conservative Polish town Szczecin.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
golfmonthly.com

Inesis Summer Golf Shoes

The most obvious feature of the Inesis Summer Shoe is the comfort and flexibility. They look like they’re built for comfort and the whole process is targeted that way. Looks wise the Y-shape, across the heel and ankle, is the signature of the shoe and looks fantastic on the two-toned snow white/deep indigo shoe and this adds plenty of ankle support and comfort thanks to it being lined with a high-density foam.
Film Threat

Knightriders

I’m going through the long list of credits from the Living Dead creator, George A. Romero. As you’d imagine, it’s mostly horror and dark thrillers, like Dawn of the Living Dead and The Crazies. But smack dab in the middle is a somewhat unlikely tale known as Knightriders. It’s not about a talking car, but about a group of knights who ride motorcycles. While there’s some gore and violence, it plays out more like a soap opera.
justjaredjr.com

Lil Nas X Says Chloe Bailey 'Means the World to Me'

Lil Nas X is gushing over his relationship with Chloe Bailey!. The two were both in attendance at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch this past weekend, and she even took part in his star-studded TikTok video. In a recent interview, Lil Nas X shared what his relationship with Chloe means to...
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Kevin Owens Leaving WWE

Kevin Owens has been a hot topic in the world of professional wrestling for months now as it’s no big secret that his contract with WWE is expiring soon, and fans are waiting to see if he will sign a new deal or leave the company. According to the...
Saratogian

‘Summer: the Donna Summer Musical’ brings disco to Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — With the production “Summer: the Donna Summer Musical” opening at Proctors on Tuesday, the Schenectady theater is returning big touring shows to the area. Make no mistake about it, the jukebox musical is big. It not only tells the life story of Donna Summer but also illuminates...
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
Us Weekly

CMAs 2021 Best Dressed Stars: Top 5 Looks of the Night

Stepping up their style! Country music’s biggest stars proved that they can clean up nicely when a red carpet gets rolled out. Because even though the 2021 CMAs went by in a flash, we can’t stop obsessing over the fabulous fashion from the evening. The annual awards show, which took...
