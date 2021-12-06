Last Summer

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Nickelodeon had children’s programming on lock. From cartoons to live-action series, the network had a little something to offer everyone. On top of the usual offerings, Nickelodeon’s game shows were also very popular among its audience. One of Nickelodeon’s most popular game shows was Double Dare, a competition show that combined trivia with physical challenges and it was incredibly fun to watch. While the game itself was obviously the major draw, the show’s host, Marc Summers, was also a big part of the reason why it was so popular. Marc, who also worked with Nickelodeon on other shows, was known for being charismatic and funny. During the show’s run, he built a strong fan base. However, in the years since the show’s end, many people have lost track of the talented host. Keep reading to find out what Marc Summers has been up to since his days on Double Dare.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO