California-based rival chains join forces: Jack in the Box buys Del Taco in $575M deal

By Mila Jasper
Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurger chain Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, the second-largest Mexican fast food chain in the U.S. behind Taco Bell. The deal is worth $575 million, including existing debt, according to a Monday news release. That price...

www.modbee.com

