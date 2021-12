With this year coming to an end, it’s time to start thinking of your Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) plans for the new year, including cardiovascular procedure strategies. Now that Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved reimbursement for Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCIs), among other cardiovascular procedures, in the ASC setting1, Medicare-accredited surgery centers around the country are deciding what part PCI should play in their organization. At the same time, the possibility of offering outpatient PCI opens up a myriad of issues, ranging from supply questions to the impact of a pandemic. For ASC leaders considering offering PCI to their care communities, these are three key points of awareness to keep in mind.

