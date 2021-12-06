ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Evander Kane Gets Restraining Order Against Ex After Gun Video Post, 'I Am Afraid'

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvander Kane just got a judge to order his estranged wife, Anna Kane, to stay the hell away from him ... after he said he's "afraid" of her following her gun video post last week. It's all spelled out in new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, in which...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 11

Related
New York Post

Evander Kane claims wife faked pregnancy as divorce gets uglier

NHL star Evander Kane’s ongoing divorce with ex-wife Anna is getting uglier. The San Jose Sharks player — in court documents obtained by TMZ — has accused his estranged wife of faking a pregnancy with their second child since July. The baby was reportedly due in February 2022. In the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

Tristan Thompson Wants Gag Order to Silence Alleged Baby Mama

Tristan Thompson is trying to keep a tightly-sealed lid on info from his latest paternity case -- asking a judge to silence the woman who claims she's carrying his child from leaking info about the case ... while he continues to blast her as being out for fortune and fame.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evander Kane
hockeyinsiders.net

Another Huge Twist In Evander Kane Drama.

It's been quite the dramatic year for San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane. This week it was topped off with his ex-wife releasing a video of him pointing a gun at her which Kane's attorney's released a statement saying it was part of a photoshoot. The Instagram post by his...
NHL
Black Enterprise

OJ Simpson Gets Rejected By White Woman While Trying to Kiss Her, Black Twitter Responds

OJ Simpson is in the news again and it looks like he has not changed his ways. TMZ reported that the former professional football player went viral via a TikTok that showed him being denied a kiss by a woman at what looks like a bar. In the video, the woman comments about OJ being out and about, yelling “OJ, baby! He’s out!” The woman turns towards OJ and he proceeds to thrust his lips towards her face and in doing so, she boldly blocks that action.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vid#Restraining Order#Nhl#Tmz Sports#The San Jose Sharks
BET

Amber Rose’s Ex-Husband Wants Her Back After Cheating Accusations

Amber Rose’s ex-husband, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, has taken to Instagram to publicly ask for forgiveness and express regrets after Rose accused him of cheating on her with 12 women. According to RadarOnline, Edwards, 33, issued the public apology on his IG story, on Saturday (Nov. 27), begging for Rose’s return...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kris Evans provides update in new video

Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kris Evans provided an update about her former boyfriend in videos posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday. Videos of the domestic abuse Stacy committed against Evans were shared online beginning Wednesday night and circulated on Thursday. The videos are gruesome and allegedly depict Stacy hitting Evans, throwing her into a TV and slamming her. The alleged incident took place at an apartment on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Oakland, Fla.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Shares Photos Of Her & DaBaby's Daughter Following Assault Charge

Miami, FL – On the heels of being hit with assault charges following DaniLeigh’s public spat with DaBaby, the “Lil Bebe” rapper took to Instagram on Thanksgiving (November 25) looking to spread some positivity by sharing some adorable photos of her and DaBaby’s newborn daughter. “Thankful,” she captioned the slideshow...
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Offset Welcomes His Brother Home After 15 Years Behind Bars

After 15 years behind bars, Offset’s brother returned home from prison on Thursday. The Migos member recorded the reunion, which featured Offset greeting his brother with a warm embrace. “15 years and he back,” Offset captioned the clip on his Instagram Stories. It’s unclear why Offset’s brother was locked up. It’s worth noting Offset was just a teenager the last time his brother was a free man.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Back Together with Melanie Martin After CPS Call

Aaron Carter is going back to square one with his baby mama -- trying to patch things up after a dramatic weekend ... which included a call to Child Protective Services. Aaron tells TMZ ... he's back with fiancée Melanie Martin, and they're trying to work it all out for the sake of their family. He says he feels hurt by her being in contact with his estranged family, but also says everyone deserves a second chance.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Faces $4 Billion Lawsuit From Woman Who Broke Into His House: Report

As Drake switches up his haircut and has YK Osiris belting out songs to settle debts, he also has been dealing with a strange legal case. One would think that if someone is caught trespassing on your property, you would be able to take them to court, but a woman named Mesha Collins is suing the rapper, instead.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shanna Moakler’s Ex Responds Amidst Claims That Travis Barker Raised His Daughter Atiana

Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy