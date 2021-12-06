Evander Kane Gets Restraining Order Against Ex After Gun Video Post, 'I Am Afraid'

OJ Simpson is in the news again and it looks like he has not changed his ways. TMZ reported that the former professional football player went viral via a TikTok that showed him being denied a kiss by a woman at what looks like a bar. In the video, the woman comments about OJ being out and about, yelling “OJ, baby! He’s out!” The woman turns towards OJ and he proceeds to thrust his lips towards her face and in doing so, she boldly blocks that action.

