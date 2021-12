The Wheel of Time's showrunner explained why he made one major deviation from the lore of the book. Earlier today, The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins went on Reddit for an AMA. As Redditors peppered him with questions both serious and whimsical about the new show, Judkins did take some time to explain why they made one very major change to the show's lore. The first book is centered around the search for the reincarnation of the Dragon, a legendary warrior of the Light responsible for the Breaking of the World. While the Dragon is explicitly a male character in the books (in part because men and women draw from separate sources of magic), the show version of The Wheel of Time opens the possibility of the Dragon being a woman.

