Those of us in the word business have been running out of ways to say that the AFC playoff picture is complete chaos. But on Monday night, we started to get some clarity. A wind-influenced game in Buffalo finally gave us an idea of where the AFC is going. The Patriots, just as we all predicted, won a road game over the Bills, 14-10, by running on all but three of their offensive plays. The win lifted the Patriots to the top of the conference and pushed the Bills back into an eight-team competition for the AFC's three wild-card spots.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO