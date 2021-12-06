ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Police: Man arrested in Southwest Va. after ‘veering toward deputy’ during multi-state pursuit

By Murry Lee
 1 day ago

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been charged after leading authorities in Tennessee and Virginia on a pursuit early Monday, according to police in both states.

Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that deputies had attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Pontiac on John B. Dennis Highway due to it having a swapped registration plate.

The Pontiac reportedly sped off, and the pursuit was terminated. Not long after, deputies spotted the Pontiac on Chadwell Road.

The driver, later identified as Dakota Orfield, allegedly “veered toward a deputy” before speeding away again after the deputy was turned around, according to Seabolt.

After swerving toward the deputy, the Pontiac entered Virginia.

Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds told News Channel 11 that Orfield was pursued by deputies from his department on Gate City Highway.

According to Edds, Orfield continued driving into Washington County, Virginia. Deputies with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office reportedly deployed spike strips, which eventually disabled the Pontiac in Bristol, Virginia.

Orfield was taken into custody shortly after midnight and transported by Scott County authorities to the Southwest Virginia Jail Authority at Duffield.

Edds said Orfield faces the following charges in Scott County:

  • Felony Eluding
  • Abduction
  • Reckless Driving
  • Improper Registration
  • Defective Equipment
  • No Valid Driver’s License

Seabolt told News Channel 11 that Orfield faces the following charges in Tennessee:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Felony Evading Arrest
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Speeding
  • Driving Left of the Center Line
  • Light Law Violation
  • Violation of the Registration Law

As of Monday evening, Seabolt said a warrant for Orfield’s arrest will be obtained. However, it is unclear if Orfield will be extradited to Tennessee.

