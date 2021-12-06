ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Pharmacy Employee Allegedly Handles Pills With Bare Hands in Video Viewed 23 Million Times

By Catherine Ferris
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Having to take prescription medication is stressful enough, the last thing I want to worry about is if this medication is going to make me sick..." she...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Pfizer sues long-time employee for allegedly stealing Covid vaccine secrets

Pfizer is suing one of its employees for allegedly stealing confidential documents, including those related to its coronavirus vaccine, as she prepared to take up a job with a competing organisation.In a complaint filed Tuesday in a San Diego court, the pharmaceutical major alleged that one of its associate directors of statistics Chun Xiao Li breached the company’s confidentiality agreement after she uploaded over 12,000 files “from her Pfizer-issued laptop to a personal Google Drive account and onto other personal devices.”The allegedly misappropriated documents relate to a range of topics, including Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine studies and its recommendation and analysis...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Pharmacy#Pill#Pharmacy Technician#Tech#Tiktok#A Cvs Pharmacy
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS adds time delay safes to all 851 Texas pharmacies

CVS Health said Nov. 23 it has completed the installation of time delay safes across all 851 of its pharmacy locations in Texas, including those in Target stores. The time delay technology electronically delays the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe, where controlled-substance medications are stored. The time delay function cannot be overridden and is meant to deter pharmacy robberies and the potential diversion of opioids.
TEXAS STATE
Best Life

Walgreens Customers Are Outraged at the Pharmacy Chain for Doing This

Pharmacies in the U.S. have been vital in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Nationwide chains like Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid have provided customers with vaccinations, COVID tests, and other pandemic essentials to stay safe during these challenging times. But that doesn't mean they always get it right. In April, complaints from both customers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prompted Walgreens to change the way it administered the Pfizer vaccine. And now, in recent weeks the pharmacy chain has received even more vaccination complaints. Read on to find out why some Walgreens customers are outraged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

CVS to close 900 pharmacies, Dollar General to expand nationwide

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island: Due to traditional pharmacies being on the decline, CVS, America's largest drug store chain, plans to close about ten percent of its stores nationwide. However, the one company well-positioned to take advantage of the closings is Dollar General, which has rapidly expanded throughout the United States over...
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using It Immediately

From product shortages to consumer recalls, shoppers have become accustomed to finding certain products missing from stores over the last year. Walmart has been the site of a number of recalls recently, given the massive assortment of products the mega-retailer sells nationwide. In October and November, Walmart was the focal point for two massive recalls brought on by separate investigations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into nationwide illnesses. Shoppers who bought aromatherapy sprays and certain onions from Walmart were advised to dispose of them immediately. Now, the mega-retailer is having to pull a Walmart-exclusive product from its shelves. Read on to find out what is now being recalled.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Denver

Doctor Who Was Addict Warns About Fentanyl Use

DENVER (CBS4)– Fentanyl is having a tragic impact on young people in Colorado. With pills selling for $30-$100, the high only lasts a couple of hours and the risk is high.(credit: CBS) KC Lucas, who works as a sales consultant, is not afraid to acknowledge he was addicted to drugs for some 20 years. He found help here at Urban Peaks Rehab which helped turn his life around. “I was 100% consumed by the drugs. Every waking thought was ‘When will I get more? How long will it last?'” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. Opioids sold on the streets, often without his knowledge,...
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
651K+
Followers
72K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy