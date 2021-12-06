ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carr starts for the rest of the season...deal with it!

By Denver_Raider
silverandblackpride.com
 1 day ago

I can't stand Carr. You all know this. I've been done with him since his first game with Gruden back when he through that lame duck no look pass for an interception by Corey Littleton who was on the Rams at the time. I'm done with him....

