Carr starts for the rest of the season...deal with it!

Take the long way home. –Supertramp (1979) Was Zay Jones ever the joke of the neighborhood? Maybe—but not in Raider fan’s eyes. Not since November 25, 2021, anyway. 6:01 left in overtime, Las Vegas Raiders facing 3rd-and-18 from their own 43-yard line. Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons had sacked Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr for a seven-yard loss on the previous play. Carr took the shotgun-snap and faded back four yards to the 34-yard line. The protection-pocket held for three seconds as Carr stepped one yard into the pass and let fly with a 43-yard bomb down the right side. The football was underthrown to wide receiver Zay Jones. Jones reached back for the football, and Dallas Cowboys’ Anthony Brown was in Jones’ facemask without turning around as the football bounced off Brown’s helmet. The Cowboy was immediately flagged for his fourth pass-interference call of the game. Result? A Raider first down at the Dallas 24-yard line. Seven plays later, kicker Daniel Carlson booted the game-winning 29-yard field goal.

