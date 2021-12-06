ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Front-runner for University of South Carolina president drops out

By Associated Press, Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhX2W_0dFfiGVc00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The front-runner in the search for the University of South Carolina’s next president has decided not to pursue the job.

Purdue University engineering dean Mung Chiang said he’s decided to stay with Purdue and focus on family instead.

The Post and Courier first reported Chiang was a top pick by the University of South Carolina search committee Dec. 4.

The school has been looking for a new leader since May.

That’s when then-President Bob Caslen resigned amid controversy over a commencement speech in which he plagiarized someone else’s remarks and misidentified the school as the “University of California.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Gov. McMaster, National Guard honor South Carolina’s Gold Star Families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. McMaster and the state’s national guard honored South Carolina’s Gold Star Families Tuesday afternoon at the State House. The Governor and First Lady Peggy McMaster were joined Monday by Gold Star families, S.C. Adjutant General Van McCarty, and representatives from the S.C. National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) to install […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy