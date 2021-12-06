ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

3,967 new COVID cases reported, three new local deaths Dec. 6

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,967 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

The addition of 3,967 brings the state total to 1,783,118 known cases since the state of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

There were 60 additional deaths across the state, bringing Pennsylvania total to 33,902 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania death registry.

Clearfield County employees offered COVID vaccine incentive

Our central region added 265 new cases.

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

  • BEDFORD: 197 (+0)
  • BLAIR: 444 (+1)
  • CAMBRIA: (+1)
  • CAMERON: 13 (+0)
  • CENTRE: 264 (+0)
  • ELK: 66 (+0)
  • HUNTINGDON: (+0)
  • JEFFERSON 155 (+0)
  • SOMERSET: 281 (+1)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

WTAJ

$422k awarded to support criminal justice initiatives in Cambria County

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that the $422,000 in state funding will help victim services, local law enforcement and child advocacy. Using that funding, $375,000 will go toward Victim Services Inc. to continue programs to reduce violence against women as well as partial funding for a dedicated prosecutor and […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$500k in funding awarded for opioid monitoring call center in Johnstown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Jim Rigby (R-Cambria/Somerset) has announced a $500,000 grant which will fund an opioid monitoring call center in Johnstown. The grant came from the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACO) which will fund a call center in the Cambria Rowe building. The building will undergo renovations that include the installation of a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Supreme Court to start school mask mandate hearing Wednesday

The heated debate over the mask mandate in schools will hit the State Supreme Court on Wednesday. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam instituted the statewide mandate for Pa. schools on August 31. A number of parents and legislative Republicans sued, saying she didn't have the authority to do that without an emergency declaration.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Five wanted for spray painting graffiti outside of State College fraternity

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department released a statement, saying they’re looking for five males responsible for spray painting graffiti. The incident took place Dec. 4 around 11:49 p.m. outside of the Sigma Pi Fraternity, which is located at 303 Fraternity Row, according to police. Anyone that can identify the pictured […]
WTAJ

Abducted 6-year-old found safe in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old that was reported abducted in Philadelphia. Sahara Little, 6, was reported as having been abducted from Greene Street in Philadelphia at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning but canceled by 9 a.m. when she […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County employees offered COVID vaccine incentive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County is offering an incentive to county employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The county is offering $300 to all vaccinated county employees and an additional $200 to all employees who have received a COVID-19 booster shot. This incentive ends on March 1, 2022 and any employees who are […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

