Wrappers needed for gifts at Stratmoor Hills Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS– Pikes Peak United Way’s Emerging Leaders Council are asking the community’s help to wrap over 400 presents on Tuesday, Dec. 7, as part of their annual wrap party.

Each student at the school will receive two gifts: one want and one need.

The Space Foundation Discovery Center will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for all wrappers.

Member of the Pikes Peak United Way Emerging Leaders Council will be distributing gifts to the students at Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on Dec. 14th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

