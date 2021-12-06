ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots' Jamie Collins: Active for Monday night

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Collins was activated from injured reserve by the Patriots on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Patriots LB Jamie Collins Returns to Practice from IR; What Would His Activation Mean for New England’s Playoff Push?

The New England Patriots returned practice on Wednesday, in anticipation of their Week Thirteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6 in Orchard Park, New York. In doing so, they were graced by a familiar veteran presence that may be able to provide additional defensive assistance for a pivotal matchup with their AFC East division foes.
NFL
MassLive.com

Jamie Collins returns to Patriots practice, Kyle Dugger and J.J. Taylor absent

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots got one key defensive contributor back at a chilly practice on Wednesday afternoon, but they were missing another. After three weeks on the sideline, Jamie Collins returned from injured reserve. The linebacker had been shelved with an ankle injury sustained during a terrific performance at Carolina. New England now has 21 days to add Collins to the active roster.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
CBS Boston

Jamie Collins Seemingly Returning, But Kyle Dugger ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Play For Patriots Vs. Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of a good news-bad news situation for the Patriots’ defense as they prepare to face the Bills on Monday Night Football. On the positive front, Jamie Collins will return to action after spending the last three games on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Collins was seen in the Patriots’ slideshow on Sunday, indicating that he was traveling with the team. Then Collins’ agent, David Canter, announced “He’s back!” on Twitter, sharing a photo of Collins on Monday. On the downside, it is “highly unlikely” that safety Kyle Dugger will be able to play, according...
NFL
NBC Sports

Latest update on Jamie Collins' status for Patriots vs. Bills game

The New England Patriots reportedly aren't likely to have safety Kyle Dugger in the lineup for Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, but they might be boosted by the return of another important defensive player. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has missed the last three games for the Patriots because...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers activate CB Carlton Davis from IR

The Buccaneers will have another of their longtime cornerback starters in uniform Sunday. They activated Carlton Davis from IR on Friday. The fourth-year cover man is set to suit up for the first time since Week 4. A calf injury in New England rerouted Davis’ season. He has missed the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Veteran#American Football#Espn Com
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Monday Night Football activates bonus

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Football Team, and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code can activate an incredible offer that conveys win or lose. This offer consists of a free bet match up to $1,001 that pays out a Free Bet regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.
SEATTLE, WA
the buffalo bills

Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Patriots | Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a long weekend after Thursday's Thanksgiving win. The team had a few days off to get healthy and relax. Now all eyes are on Monday night. Week 13 presents a game with huge implications for the division and the playoffs so here are five storylines to follow for the NFL"s biggest game in Week 13.
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Schefter on Deshaun Watson: “I Do Think Lurie Would Bring Him In”

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined the John Kincade show for his weekly hit (Wednesdays at 8:10am) and discussed many things, including what exactly Gardner Minshew is. Gardner Minshew led the Eagles to a 33-18 win against the Eagles and was close to perfect in the game. But is Minshew the answer for the Eagles? Probably not.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy