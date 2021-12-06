Patriots' Jamie Collins: Active for Monday night

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of a good news-bad news situation for the Patriots’ defense as they prepare to face the Bills on Monday Night Football. On the positive front, Jamie Collins will return to action after spending the last three games on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Collins was seen in the Patriots’ slideshow on Sunday, indicating that he was traveling with the team. Then Collins’ agent, David Canter, announced “He’s back!” on Twitter, sharing a photo of Collins on Monday. On the downside, it is “highly unlikely” that safety Kyle Dugger will be able to play, according...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO