The AFC continues to remain one of the most unpredictable conferences in NFL history. Twelve teams in the conference are still .500 or better through 13 weeks -- and the Miami Dolphins can enter the party after their bye week (they face the New York Jets in Week 15). The Patriots lead the conference with a 9-4 record and three teams are tied for second in the conference at 8-4, setting the stage for a wild finish in December and January -- with the margin of error slim from first place to 12th (all teams are separated by 2.5 games in the conference standings).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO