NFL

Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Unavailable Monday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Dugger (illness) won't play Monday against the Bills, Doug Kyed of Pro Football...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Patriots | Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a long weekend after Thursday's Thanksgiving win. The team had a few days off to get healthy and relax. Now all eyes are on Monday night. Week 13 presents a game with huge implications for the division and the playoffs so here are five storylines to follow for the NFL"s biggest game in Week 13.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football: All our 2021 coverage

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off against one another in prime time again in 2021. This year, like last year, it’s on Monday Night Football in December. That’s about all that is the same. Last year, Buffalo locked up their AFC East crown with a win the...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Surging Patriots to face inconsistent Bills on Monday night

NEW ENGLAND (8-4) at BUFFALO (7-4) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: New England by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New England 8-4; Buffalo 7-4. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 76-45-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Patriots 38-9 on Dec. 28, 2020 at New England. LAST WEEK:...
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Bills, Patriots set for Monday night battle for AFC East lead

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had their way against the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots one season ago en route to their first AFC East title since 1995. Now the Patriots have a new X-factor at quarterback as rookie star Mac Jones leads New England into a Monday night matchup in Buffalo with the AFC East up for grabs.
NFL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Patriots' Ronnie Perkins: Won't play Monday night

Perkins (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Bills. Perkins has yet to play this season. It's unclear when the third-round rookie will make his NFL debut.
NFL
mychamplainvalley.com

Patriots seek to stay atop AFC in Monday night matchup with Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the New England Patriots have moved into the top spot in the AFC. But, in order to hang on to that spot, they must win a tough battle on the road Monday night. Riding a...
NFL
CBS Sports

informnny.com

Bills fans gear up for Monday night’s game against the Patriots

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Mafia is already gearing up for tomorrow night’s match up against the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Tailgating lots all around the stadium are filled with football fans, roasting pigs, playing games and enjoying a tailgating fire. Fans tell News 4 this game is a...
NFL

