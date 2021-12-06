Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Unavailable Monday

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of three players to be disciplined for misrepresenting their Covid-19 vaccination status. The 33-year-old, who helped the Bucs win Super Bowl 55 in February, has been suspended for three games. Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III,...
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a long weekend after Thursday's Thanksgiving win. The team had a few days off to get healthy and relax. Now all eyes are on Monday night. Week 13 presents a game with huge implications for the division and the playoffs so here are five storylines to follow for the NFL"s biggest game in Week 13.
The New England Patriots may be without one of their most dynamic young defenders when they take on the Buffalo Bills Monday night. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, safety Kyle Dugger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. His status for the Monday Night Football game in Buffalo is unknown.
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off against one another in prime time again in 2021. This year, like last year, it’s on Monday Night Football in December. That’s about all that is the same. Last year, Buffalo locked up their AFC East crown with a win the...
To kick off hour two of The Jon Chuckery Show, Jon talks about all things Atlanta Falcons in a Falcons Flyover! On this edition of the Falcons Flyover, Jon talks about Cordarrelle Patterson being named to 1st Team All-PFF this week.
NEW ENGLAND (8-4) at BUFFALO (7-4) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: New England by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New England 8-4; Buffalo 7-4. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 76-45-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Patriots 38-9 on Dec. 28, 2020 at New England. LAST WEEK:...
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had their way against the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots one season ago en route to their first AFC East title since 1995. Now the Patriots have a new X-factor at quarterback as rookie star Mac Jones leads New England into a Monday night matchup in Buffalo with the AFC East up for grabs.
Larsson (COVID-19 protocols) did not travel with the team to Winnipeg for Monday's game, per NHL.com. Larsson is planning to meet the Coyotes in Minnesota on Tuesday but it's unclear if he'll be ready to return. The veteran forward has now missed the last seven games.
The New England Patriots might have to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday without one of their best defenders. According to the NFL transactions wire, starting safety Kyle Dugger tested positive for the Coronavirus and was placed on the Covid-19 reserve list. Dugger is the second Patriot sent to the...
The Denver Broncos had an injury scare during the first quarter of their Week 12 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After dropping back to pass on a critical first down play, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took on a hard hit by Chargers safety Derwin James. The Broncos elected to...
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, left, is congratulated after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the New England Patriots have moved into the top spot in the AFC. But, in order to hang on to that spot, they must win a tough battle on the road Monday night. Riding a...
(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the third hour with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston joining the show, as they discuss the outlook for both the Patriots and Bills ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup. (8:42) We go back and forth on the Bills being soft, Tre’Davious White being...
ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Mafia is already gearing up for tomorrow night’s match up against the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Tailgating lots all around the stadium are filled with football fans, roasting pigs, playing games and enjoying a tailgating fire. Fans tell News 4 this game is a...
