ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

Evacuation orders lifted for wildfire burning near Idaho Springs

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck07X_0dFfhnPG00
The Miners Candle fire burning a few miles west of Idaho Springs, Colo. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. 

A 15-acre wildfire that has been burning west of Idaho Springs since early Sunday was expected to be fully contained by Tuesday evening, public safety officials said Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Miners Candle fire, prompted the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate about two dozen homes. Authorities lifted the evacuation orders Monday morning.

Previously, officials said the fire was as large as 20 acres but have since lowered their estimates.

The fire began at around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 700 block of Miners Candle, deputies said. The flames quickly spread to a nearby house, destroying both homes, as well as four outbuildings.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the fire. Officials have yet to determine what caused the fire.

Thirty-five firefighters with the Clear Creek Fire Authority were working to contain the blaze, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Officials expected to reach full containment by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday morning in the areas of Miners Candle, Lamartine Road, Sunny Skies Trail and Trail Creek Road. Those evacuations were lifted at 11 a.m. Monday, deputies said.

High winds fueled the fire Sunday. The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a red flag fire warning for the area on Sunday because of high winds and low precipitation.

On Monday, winds of between 15 and 30 mph are predicted in the area, according to the Office of Emergency Management. The red flag fire warning had also expired.

Smoke and flames will be visible through Tuesday, deputies said, with smoke potentially visible from as far away as Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

'Winter storm warnings' activated in Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions likely

Widespread 'winter storm warnings' have been issued by the National Weather Service as a storm bears down on Colorado's mountain region, likely to drop heavy snow amid strong winds. The storm is expected to create extremely dangerous avalanche conditions, resulting in an 'avalanche watch' being posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, as well. Most mountains in Colorado are under either a winter storm warning or winter storm watch, with the map below showing where 'warnings' are active in pink and where 'watches' are active...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

80-plus percent of Colorado likely to see snow, 2-plus feet expected in mountains

As a big storm sets up to hit Colorado from Wednesday into Friday, the National Weather Service says much of the state will likely see flakes. While the mountainous region of Colorado is projected to see much deeper totals, with some spots expected to see two or more feet of accumulation, snowfall will likely extend into the Front Range and much of the Eastern Plains.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
City
Boulder, CO
County
Clear Creek County, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: 2 to 3 feet of snow expected to blast parts of Colorado

New mapping released from the National Weather Service shows that up to three feet of snow might hit parts of Colorado from Wednesday through Friday. While the highest totals are expected to fall on the taller peaks in areas of heavy snow, some more heavily trafficked spots will also be impacted. Wolf Creek Pass, for example, may get 19 to 26 inches, according to the service. The snow is expected...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Snowfall likely to solidify record in Colorado city

There's not much snow in the forecast for Denver, but it won't take much to solidify a new winter weather-related record. When Denver remained snow-free for the season through November 21, the city broke a 'latest first snowfall' record that was set 87 years ago, in 1934. Each snow-free day since then, the Mile High City has continued to extend its 'first snowfall' date. More than two weeks after that record was surpassed, it's finally looking like Denver will get some actual snow.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather#Miners Candle
OutThere Colorado

Two reportedly shot during shootout at Rocky Mountain National Park

UPDATE: Another update on this situation was released by park officials. Information about that release can be found here. A shooting reportedly took place at Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, according to a report from CBS Denver. A traffic stop resulted in a shootout that left two injured, including an officer. Some sources report the law enforcement agent involved was a park ranger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

6 things to know about the Miners Candle wildfire

There is a wildlife burning in the Miners Candle area near Idaho Springs, Colorado, resulting in a number of evacuations. 1. The Miners Candle fire was reported at around 9:30 AM Sunday morning and has since grown to around 20 acres wide as of 2:15 PM. Multiple agencies are working to fight the fire, and help with evacuation efforts.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the Rocky Mountain National Park shootout

A shootout took place near an entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday morning. 1. At approximately 10:15 AM on December 8, a National Park Service law enforcement officer was involved in a shootout near the Fall River Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park after interacting with two suspects that were allegedly involved in a vehicular pursuit earlier in the morning outside of park boundaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

Progress 'the best' yet on new trail to top of Pikes Peak

A third season of trail construction on the backside of Pikes Peak was "the best" yet, according to the agency leading the high-profile project. "Not only in terms of deliverable metrics, like trail construction and structures built; we outpaced the previous two years on every single metric," said Carl Woody, program director with Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Field Institute. "In my view, our biggest success was the level of volunteer engagement."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Manitou Incline to close for 2 days next week

The Manitou Incline is slated to close for two days next week during infrastructure work on the upper portion of Ruxton Avenue, near the base of the popular trail. The work scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15 is to test water lines, said Jen Schreuder, spokeswoman for the city of Colorado Springs, the managing entity of the Incline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

12 inches of snow expected during widespread storm set to hit Colorado

Most Coloradans likely noticed a massive temperature swing between Sunday and Monday morning, as temperatures in the 60s and 70s dropped into the teens in some parts of the state. The widespread temperature swing precedes a wave of wintery weather set to sweep through the Colorado, expected to start dropping snow on Monday afternoon – in a few select places, up to 12 inches. According to the National Weather Service, widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado from Monday through Tuesday, resulting in up to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Brewery moving into former air traffic control tower complex in Colorado

Come summer of 2022, Denver beer lovers will have a new option for brews in the Central Park neighborhood. Aviation-themed FlyteCo Brewing is moving into the historic Stapleton International Airport Control Tower complex, formerly occupied by Punch Bowl Social and vacant for 20 years prior to that. Stapleton International Airport was the main airport for the Denver area before it was replaced by Denver International Airport in 1996.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
627
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy