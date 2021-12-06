ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Number 5 Commons opening

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the iconic Number 5 restaurant is gone, the name lives on in a new development featuring a Mirabito convenience store, bank and office space.

A ribbon cutting was held at Number 5 Commons on Friday.

Mirabito is launching a new concept that includes a cafe and seating area.

This will help to accommodate drivers who are waiting while using the business’s electric vehicle charging stations.

During the grand opening celebration, the first 50 customers got free coffee for a year.

Senior Vice President, Rich Mirabito says they wanted to do something different with this store, something that’s not common in the region.

“The crew we have here is really great, they’re outstanding, they’re personable and into customer service. I couldn’t ask for any better helpers and employees we currently have,” says Mirabito.

The store opened a little more than 2 months ago.

In addition to the indoor seating, there’s also a drive thru option for food.

Number 5 Commons developer Brett Pritchard is still working on the historic brick firehouse building that once housed the iconic restaurant.

It’s being renovated for commercial tenants along with the neighboring building along South Washington Street.

News Channel 34

Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 6. 224 new positive cases, 34,807 total. 1,764 active positive cases. 6.6% positivity rate. 1 new COVID-19-related death, 555 total. 3,298 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine. 81 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 50 unvaccinated/31 vaccinated 57 […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
