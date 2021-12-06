ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Beatrice Borromeo’s kids join Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques at Christmas village

By Alexandra Hurtado
 1 day ago
Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi's sons made a rare public appearance last week alongside members of the Monégasque royal family.

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi’s sons made a rare public appearance last week alongside members of the Monégasque royal family. Stefano Casiraghi, four, and Francesco Casiraghi, three, joined their parents and paternal grandmother Princess Caroline on Friday, Dec. 3, at the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monte-Carlo. The brothers bundled up wearing coats and adorable 3 -in-1 winter hats.

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi’s sons stepped out for the family outing on Dec. 3

Beatrice and her mother-in-law appeared to color coordinate for the family outing. Caroline wore a pair of festive green velvet trousers and a black coat, while Dior ambassador Beatrice opted for a green checked skirt, reported by UFO No More to be by Dior, and a black turtleneck. Pierre’s wife completed her look with a black coat and chic ponytail.

Caroline’s brother Prince Albert was also on hand for the inaguration of the “Christmas in Canada” village with his six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Gabriella got into the holiday spirit donning a ﻿headband with reindeer antlers.

Stefano (far left) and Francesco (far right) joined Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at the Christmas village

Missing from the engagement was Prince Albert’s wife, Princess Charlene. Although the former Olympic swimmer was absent, her neices Kaia Rose and Bodie Wittstock, as well as her sister-in-law Roisin Wittstock were present.

While anncouncing that Charlene would not be attending Monaco’s National Day last month, the Princely Palace said, “Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing Her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to Her recovery, the Princess’ location will remain strictly confidential.”

HOLAUSA

Queen Maxima’s daughter turns 18: See Princess Amalia’s birthday portraits

Princess Catharina-Amalia is 18! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ eldest daughter celebrated her milestone birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 7. New portraits of the Princess of Orange were released to mark her special day. The photos were taken by Frank Ruiter in the autumn at Huis ten Bosch Palace, where the Princess and her family reside.
WORLD
