Music

Miranda Lambert Joins George Strait for a Surprise Duet in Las Vegas [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago
George Strait played the first of two back-to-back Vegas stops on his Strait to Vegas residency on Friday night (Dec. 3), performing to a sold-out crowd at the city's T-Mobile Arena. During his set, he treated fans to a surprise special guest: Fellow Texan Miranda Lambert hopped onstage for a duet...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

