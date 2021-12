Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been a destination for Syrian nacho lovers and exquisite cocktail connoisseurs for years. The downtown location that sits proudly upon a cobblestone corner has recently been sold and is under new ownership. Albert Santos, a New Bedford businessman who is well known for buying up restaurants and improving them, has become the newest owner of Freestones. His past financial investments include The Black Whale, which was then sold to Steve Silverstein, and Carmine's at Candleworks.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO