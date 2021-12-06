Toys for Tots collected at Oakdale Mall

JOHNSON CITY, NY – In an effort to give children the Christmas they deserve, a local retirement community has been collecting toys since November 1st.

Residents of Good Shepherd Village at Endwell have donated toys as well as monetary donations to benefit Broome County Toys for Tots.

Independent Living Social and Wellness Coordinator with the Village Natalie Fox, says someone from Vestal came and donated 6 bags worth of toys, which they were so thankful for.

Long time residents, Rose Papa and Marlene Wilklow say it was nice to go out shopping for children again.

“It’s very apparent that it is a great charity with our residents and our community here at Good Shepherd Village. I think their generosity speaks to that fact that there will be a lot of smiles on a lot of kids faces this Christmas,” says Fox.

Toys are being collected at the Oakdale Mall until December 17th.

It’s not too late to sign up to receive toys either.

This Thursday, sign up hours are being extended from 4 to 8.

Families are encouraged to enter the mall near Encore Shoes and sign up.

