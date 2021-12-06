ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, WV

Westover woman charged in fatal April overdose

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 1 day ago

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Westover Police have taken a woman into custody in an April 2021 overdose death investigation.

On April 29, 2021, a 31-year-old man died after overdosing on fentanyl while inside Jessica Payne’s Dunkard Avenue apartment, court documents said.

Jessica Payne

Payne, 31, told investigators that the man came to her residence and asker her “to get him high,” her criminal complaint said.

Payne also admitted that she had sold drugs in the days leading up to the man’s death and cell phone communications confirmed that, police said.

Officers responding to the overdose found “a considerable amount of drug paraphernalia” in Payne’s apartment, they said.

Payne is charged with delivery causing death. She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Comments / 7

Harold Hoffman
1d ago

very sad but Dr Berry is a good 👍 drug and alcohol specialist from WVU medicine and he said that drug addiction and alcoholism is a disees and environmental factors of growing up and different events that has happened to people plays a role in the use of drugs and alcoholism and I believe it is true and r McCann you need to take a class on empathy and learn to be empathetic to our citizens 🙏🙏🙏

