Did Our ’Expensive Taste Test’ Stump Lori Harvey?

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauty influencer Lori Harvey just launched her skincare line, SKN by LH, so we can confidently say self-care, luxury, and just all-around gorgeousness are her forte. We had to see her expertise at work tho. That’s why we had Ms. Harvey take our famous...

Lori Harvey
