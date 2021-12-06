ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Holiday carousel rides and skating at Rec Park

By Jackie Gillis
 1 day ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the temperature starts to drop, families are encouraged to go to Rec Park for holiday activities.

After 2 years of having a temporary ice rink, the City of Binghamton added a permanent ice rink that’s approximately 3 times the size of the portable one.

The ice rink opened Saturday and is now available daily.

Anyone wanting to skate must bring their own pair of ice skates.

The rink is equipped with lighting, fencing and benches.

Members of the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team helped to inaugurate the rink on Friday.

Assistant Captain Josh Newberg says the team is really excited to be a part of the community.

“I know a lot of us started playing hockey at outdoor rinks just like this. I know ponds freeze a little less often now, so it’s great that the community can put together something like this,” says Newberg.

In addition to the new ice rink, Holiday Carousel Rides has officially returned.

This free event takes place the next 2 Saturdays this month.

It’s from 5 to 8 and there will be a meet and greet with Santa as well as music and hay rides.

Masks are required for any activity happening indoors.

