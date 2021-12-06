KU’s Christian Braun named Big 12 player of the week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU guard Christian Braun has been named the Big 12 player of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Braun scored a career high 31 points in the Jayhawks 95-75 win over St. John’s on Friday. Along with his 31 points, the Burlington, Kansas, native added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Braun currently ranks second on the team with 16.3 points per game and he is KU’s leading rebounder at 7.3 rebounds per game.

Ochai Agbaji was named Big 12 player of the week earlier in the season, on Nov. 15.

Kansas is back on the court Tuesday in Kansas City for a battle against UTEP. Tuesday’s game will tipoff at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

