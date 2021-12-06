ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest Numbers December 6

By Emily Venuti
BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in Broome County.

We see 1,080 cases in the county today, with 62 of those cases new.

Now 71 county residents are hospitalized, 4 more than we had on Friday.

We’re up in deaths again, too, up 3 to 437.

