Latest Numbers December 6
BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in Broome County.
We see 1,080 cases in the county today, with 62 of those cases new.
Now 71 county residents are hospitalized, 4 more than we had on Friday.
We're up in deaths again, too, up 3 to 437.
