UNFI Names Bob Garibaldi as Pacific Region President

By Diane Adam
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Natural Foods announced Friday the promotion of Bob Garibaldi as its new president to lead the company’s Pacific region sales team. He assumes the role following in the footsteps of Steve Dietz, who is now UNFI’s chief customer officer. “Bob is an insightful...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com

