UNFI Names Bob Garibaldi as Pacific Region President

As new CEO Sandy Douglas begins his fourth month with United Natural Foods Inc., he told investors Wednesday morning how he's working to help the company reach its goals. "I continue to invest a significant amount of my time meeting with our customers, with the simple goal of learning as much as I can about their business, what differentiates their offering in the marketplace, what are their biggest opportunities and pain points and what can we do to add value to their operations," Douglas said during the Q1 earnings call. "Making customers stronger is a core tenant of UNFI's mission statement, and I have a genuine passion for helping food retailers succeed and am committed to doing everything possible to bring solutions that accomplish this."

RETAIL ・ 14 HOURS AGO