Diplomatic boycott of winter Olympics

By Basil John
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON DC – The White House has announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic games to protest China’s human rights abuses.

As NewsChannel 34’s Basil John shows us, it’s part of growing tension between the 2 countries as China works to expand its influence around the globe and in space.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,” says Jen Psaki.

A sign of growing tensions between the US and China as the Biden Administration refuses to send diplomats to next year’s Olympic games.

“This is a sovereign decision that each country needs to make. We full expect that other countries will announce their decision in the coming days and weeks,” says Ned Price.

Dean Cheng with the Conservative Heritage Foundation says it’s the right move.

“Choosing a diplomatic boycott for the Olympics is in some ways almost the first thing that this administration has done that doesn’t make them look like they are going hat in hand to Beijing,” says Cheng.

But Cheng still criticizes the Biden Administration for it’s policy toward China and says the US isn’t doing enough to prepare for the future.

“Five to ten years from now, we will see a China, whose military strategy is being fulfilled by military that has modernized according to long laid out plans,” says Cheng.

US Space Force operations Vice Chief, General David Thompson, told Fox News Sunday that even though the US is on top in the space race China is quickly catching up.

“China is a tremendous threat,” says David Thompson.

And Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton agrees.

“Space is one of those places where China is trying to get way ahead of us. We need to change to keep up,” says Moulton.

Thompson and Moulton say the US needs to adapt its approach to outpace China before it’s too late.

