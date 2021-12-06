ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors vs. Magic: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Tommy Call III
 5 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors host the Orlando Magic on Monday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports Florida (Magic).

After beating the Phoenix Suns to reclaim the top spot in the Western Conference, the Warriors dropped a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Golden State will have the chance to bounce back on Monday against the struggling Orlando Magic at Chase Center.

Warriors vs. Magic notable injuries:

Warriors:

  • Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) – Out

Magic:

  • Jalen Suggs (right thumb) – Out
  • Markelle Fultz (knee) – Out
  • Jonathan Issac (knee) – Out
  • Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) – Out
  • E’Tuane Moore (knee sprain) – Out

  • Point spread: Warriors -16.5
  • Money line: Warriors -2000/ Magic +900
  • Over-under: 218.5

Advice and prediction

Along with missing key pieces off the bench, the Warriors looked tired while playing the second-leg of a home back-to-back. On Monday, it should be a different story.

The Warriors will be coming off a much-needed day off and will be getting a boost in the second unit. After missing the loss to the Spurs, the Warriors will welcome back Otto Porter Jr. on Monday.

Adding to Golden State’s favor, facing the Magic could be the remedy Steph Curry needs. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Month has gone cold over the last three contests, averaging 20.7 points per game on 27.5% shooting from the field.

Luckily for Golden State and Curry, the Magic rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rating (111.4) and opponents’ points scored per game (110.5). The Magic have dropped eight of their last nine, giving up 101 or more points in each contest.

Look for Curry to get right in a bounce-back Warriors performance that includes covering the number.

Prediction: Warriors 123, Magic 102

