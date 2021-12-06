Idaho hunters needed for chronic wasting disease surveillance hunts

BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering more than 1,500 deer tags for Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance hunts.

These are specialized deer hunts designed for IDFG experts to gather 775 samples for testing.

Those who participate will be expected to follow specific requirements. All harvested deer taken as part of the CWD surveillance hunt must be tested for the disease with no exceptions.

Hunters must present the head of any harvested deer at a check station or regional office within 24 hours. IDFG will then contact any hunter whose animal tested positive for CWD.

Hunters will also have to record the GPS location where a deer is harvested and report that information, as well.

The tags are available only to Idaho residents or nonresidents with an Idaho lifetime hunting license.

Those interested in participating can purchase a $10 tag at regional Fish and Game officers or the MK Nature Center in Boise.

