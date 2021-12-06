ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho hunters needed for chronic wasting disease surveillance hunts

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGM3c_0dFffJlU00

BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering more than 1,500 deer tags for Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance hunts.

These are specialized deer hunts designed for IDFG experts to gather 775 samples for testing.

Those who participate will be expected to follow specific requirements. All harvested deer taken as part of the CWD surveillance hunt must be tested for the disease with no exceptions.

Hunters must present the head of any harvested deer at a check station or regional office within 24 hours. IDFG will then contact any hunter whose animal tested positive for CWD.

Hunters will also have to record the GPS location where a deer is harvested and report that information, as well.

The tags are available only to Idaho residents or nonresidents with an Idaho lifetime hunting license.

Those interested in participating can purchase a $10 tag at regional Fish and Game officers or the MK Nature Center in Boise.

Learn more here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lawsuit seeks to stop wolf trapping and snaring in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than a dozen environmental groups on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho’s recently expanded wolf trapping and snaring regulations. The Center for Biological Diversity and others in the lawsuit filed against Republican Gov. Brad Little and state wildlife officials said the new regulations violate the Endangered Species Act because federally protected grizzly bears and lynx could be killed.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington law reducing use of single-use utensils, condiments and straws starts January 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington restaurants will no longer automatically include single-use items like utensils, condiments and straws with food orders.  A new law goes into effect on January 1 restricting the use of these items and prohibiting packaged bundles of single-use items in order to reduce waste and litter.  Under the new law, customers can still request individual items if...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#Disease Surveillance#Hunting License#Cwd#Idfg#Gps#The Mk Nature Center
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mount Spokane pushes back opening day

SPOKANE, Wash.– We have more bad news for snow lovers who were hoping to hit the slopes this weekend. Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park said on its Facebook Wednesday that it would not be ready for people to shred as planned on Dec. 4. However, there is some good...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Health experts say it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ omicron will be discovered in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — It’s not a matter of “if” but “when” the omicron variant is discovered in Washington.  As we wait for that announcement, state health experts say there is no need to panic.  Doctors are still trying to learn as much as they can about omicron and once it’s been detected in Washington, doctors say they will be keeping...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
2K+
Followers
758
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy