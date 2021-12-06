ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Denies Dissing Larsa Pippen After Real Housewives Of Miami Trailer Name Drops Kim

By Alex Darus
2021 has been a particularly good year for Real Housewives fans. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip made a massively successful debut, with hopes of future seasons and more chaotic mashups. Shows like Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills arguably had some of their best seasons yet. And, thanks to the infiltration of Peacock, Real Housewives of Miami is finally returning for Season 4. All is right in the reality TV world.

The first trailer for RHOM dropped recently and it’s full of drama only Southern Florida’s finest could offer. Larsa Pippen will be making a long-awaited return to the show, after bugging out after one season and milking the 15-minutes of fame ever since. Calling Larsa controversial doesn’t really cover it. Drama just follows her where ever she goes.

So the most heated moment from the RHOM trailer was clearly when our old pal Adriana de Moura accuses Larsa of trying to be the new Kim Kardashian. Knowing Larsa’s rocky history with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ family, Adriana’s insults must have not landed well. Especially when she screamed that Larsa came back to the show “with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s.” Girl. I cannot.


Kanye West Says That God Will Bring Him And Kim Kardashian Back Together; Says He Won’t Let Hulu “Write The Narrative” Of His Family

And because it’s Kim K., an innocent selfie recently sparked a whole lot of mess that people were quick to tie into the moment from the RHOM trailer. Kimmy’s been living her best life lately as she battles with a divorce from Kanye West and tries to find her next move in life. She posted a selfie with a sassy caption that read, “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.”

Quickly, fans believed that Kim’s post was aimed at the Larsa moment, considering the fallout between the two in recent years. But Page Six reports that Kim isn’t trying to start anything with Larsa this time around. But we know that the Kardashian family and savvy PR moves always come hand in hand.

RELATED: Kanye West Still Wants To Be With Kim Kardashian Amid Impending Divorce

Kim tweeted at a fan who commended her for being petty with the post, denying that she was trying to throw shade. “I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL,” Kim tweeted. Honestly, I am always here for Kim getting petty and occasionally getting her hands dirty for the sake of drama. But the issue with Larsa just seems so minimal in the grand scheme of Kimmy’s life these days.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE KIM WASN’T SUBTWEETED LARSA? DO YOU THINK KIM’S POSTED WAS A RESPONSE TO THE RHOM TRAILER?

[Photo Credit: Uri Schanker/FilmMagic]





























