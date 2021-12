The Dallas Cowboys have been hit hard by COVID-19 over the last few weeks and it doesn't look like things are slowing down. On Tuesday, rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright was the latest to test positive, making him the eighth player or coach to be sidelined due to the virus. Mike McCarthy and five other coaches will not be making the trip to New Orleans for Dallas' Week 13 matchup against the Saints, while Nahshon and right tackle Terence Steele have also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO