ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tyson Giving Bonuses to Frontline Workers

FOX2548 & WIProud
FOX2548 & WIProud
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFvz2_0dFfecIy00

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute.

Tyson Foods is giving out bonuses to its frontline workers to the tune of 50 million dollars in total. Tyson said in a release that it’s due to their efforts over the past year. It says for team members in the US, the one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, and they range from 3 hundred to 7 hundred dollars. They will be distributed starting this month. Tyson’s president and CEO, Donnie King said, “This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year.”

Jack In The Box is branching out from its popular burger business. It says it has acquired Del Taco, the second-largest Mexican fast-food chain in the US. The deal is worth approximately 575 million dollars. The combined company will have more than 28 hundred locations across 25 states.

Authorities in Colombia seized hundreds of tarantulas, scorpions, and roaches that they say two German citizens were attempting to smuggle through the airport in their suitcases! Their stash of creepy crawlers included 232 tarantulas and nine spider eggs! The pair claimed to be taking them for academic purposes, but officials said they lacked the required permit and will be prosecuted.

For more ag news watch AgDay, weekdays on this station. Or anytime…at agweb.com. And follow us on social media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX2548 & WIProud.

Comments / 0

Related
chainstoreage.com

Walmart’s former e-commerce head is now CEO of food startup Wonder

Marc Lore, who is credited with transforming Walmart’s e-commerce operations, is going “all in” on his latest tech-driven venture, which features an on-demand food truck business called Wonder. In a blog post on LinkedIn, Lore, who served as president and CEO of Walmart U.S. e-Commerce from 2016 to January 2021,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Mexican#German#Agday
MySanAntonio

Tyson Foods to spend $50M on bonuses at its meat plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece. Those bonuses are on top of wage increases the company has approved at...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods to pay about $50 million in year-end bonuses to hourly workers

Pay is one of the top worker complaints with food processors like Tyson Foods. The Springdale-based meat protein giant on Monday (Dec. 6) announced around $50 million in year-end bonus pay for frontline plant workers and hourly employees to address the complaints. Tyson said the one-time bonus pay will range...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Fast Company

DoorDash is piling onto the 15-minute grocery delivery trend

DoorDash is diving into the ultra-fast grocery delivery game. It said this morning that it has opened a warehouse in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood—a so-called DashMart—that stocks more than 2,000 grocery items, household goods, and prepared foods. Customers in the delivery radius can order items (for free if they have a DashPass; otherwise, it’s $1.49), and DoorDash says a courier will e-bike them over in 10 to 15 minutes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Amazon’s 1.5m employees

TAmazon went on an unprecedented hiring spree during the pandemic. In 2020 it created 500,000 new jobs, with another 170,000 added in the first nine months of 2021. In 2020 it created 500,000 new jobs, with another 170,000 added in the first nine months of 2021. With almost 1.5 million...
BUSINESS
allotsego.com

Bassett bonuses thank workers

Bassett Healthcare Network last week awarded ‘gratitude’ bonuses to its full complement of some 5,000 full- and part-time employees, made possible in large part through a donation from the Scriven Foundation. Speaking with The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, Bassett Healthcare Network President and CEO Dr. Tommy Ibrahim credited the...
ONEONTA, NY
pymnts

Augmented Reality Helps Deliver Technical Assistance to Frontline Workers

When automotive technicians need help diagnosing a problem, they can share what they’re seeing and receive helpful information through a pair of smart glasses. On the other end of that connectivity, a diagnostic troubleshooting team member from Ford Motor Company’s Technical Assistance Center (TAC) sees the real-time video and provides the information.
EDUCATION
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Del Taco is Jack in the Box’s singular acquisition, ‘for now’

Jack in the Box on Monday revealed a surprising, $575 million acquisition of the Mexican chain Del Taco, a deal that combines a pair of Southern California mainstays and could give the industry its latest multi-brand platform. But don’t expect the company to quickly add a third or fourth brand...
BUSINESS
energy941.com

CEO Lays Off 900 Employees In Abrupt Video Call

About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the December 1st meeting was posted to TikTok. CEO Vishal Garg said, “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Jack in the Box Buying Fast-Food Chain for $575 Million

A tectonic shift is coming in the fast-food industry. Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, according to a report by CNBC, merging two beloved chains into one big company. Both hope to benefit from shared resources and greater scale. Jack in the Box will pay about $575 million...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Jack in the Box to Acquire Del Taco for Over $450 Million

(Reuters) - U.S. hamburger restaurant chain Jack in the Box Inc said on Monday it would buy Del Taco Restaurants Inc for $455.3 million, as it looks to expand its customer base and take advantage of the Mexican food chain's drive-thru foothold. Under the deal, Jack in the Box will...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
FOX2548 & WIProud

Wealth Gap Widens

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. US productivity has sunk to levels not seen in years. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that productivity dropped 5.2 percent in the third quarter. That’s the steepest decline in a quarterly rate since the second quarter of 1960. Labor costs, meanwhile, climbed at an annual rate […]
ECONOMY
FOX2548 & WIProud

FOX2548 & WIProud

12
Followers
67
Post
755
Views
ABOUT

FOX2548 & WIProud covers news, sports, and weather throughout western Wisconsin at www.wiproud.com

 https://www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy