Arkansas PBS is now accepting entries for the statewide 2022 Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest, open to youth in kindergarten through 3rd grades, through Monday, April 11. The Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest empowers children to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories. Past winning stories can be read at myarpbs.org/writers contest.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO