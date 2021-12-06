Rep Jeff Magrum announces Senate run

Redistricting has opened new seats in the legislature and State Representative Jeff Magrum has announced his intention to cross from the house to the senate chamber. Magrum is running for the open senate seat in the newly redrawn District 8.

Magrum was first elected in 2016 to represent District 28, in south-central North Dakota. After the Legislature drew new district boundaries last month from 2020 census data, Magrum is now in the new District 8, which has an open Senate seat on the 2022 ballot. District 8 boundaries include all of Emmons County and parts of Burleigh County including Lincoln and Wilton.

Magrum is on the sponsoring committee for a measure that would limit terms of state elected offices to eight years, so moving to the senate would align with his belief.

“I have served five years, it will be five years at the end of next year, so if I am successful in getting in the Senate then I could serve what I believe is a good term limit. Incumbents win 95 percent of the time, so once a person has good name recognition, it’s really hard for a new person with new ideas and new energy to be able to get into the state legislature,” said Magrum.

Magrum is pro-life and a staunch advocate for the Second Amendment. He argues for eliminating the primary residence tax.

When it comes to the pandemic, Magrum favors personal responsibility over tight COVID-19 restrictions. He voted to prohibit mask mandates and supported the prohibition on vaccine mandates.

Magrum introduced two election integrity bills. One would have created a fraud-proof ballot, and the other would have created more transparency and greater accountability.

Magrum is a self-employed Rancher, licensed Master Plumber, and small business owner. Magrum has previously served his community as Mayor and served his county as a Commissioner as well as serving on other local committees and boards. He lives in Hazelton with his wife Donna.

