Congressman Devin Nunes announces retirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Congressman Devin Nunes has announced his retirement from the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.

In a letter, Nunes said he had been “presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”

“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in an email to supporters.

In Nov. 2020, Nunes defeated Democratic challenger Phil Arballo to retain California’s District 22 seat.

