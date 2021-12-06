Save the Date: Mayor Keith A. James to Deliver 2022 State of the City Address on February 4, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (December 7, 2021) – West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James will deliver the 2022 State of the City Address during the February breakfast of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. For event, ticket and sponsorship information, please visit the Chamber's website. Event registration is required. For inquiries, contact Kirby Davis, Membership and Special Events Coordinator at the Chamber, at (561) 833-3894 or email kdavis@palmbeaches.org. Mayor’s remarks will be broadcast via the WPB-TV livestream on the city’s website, wpb.org, and rebroadcasted on the city government television station, WPB-TV (Comcast Channel 18).
